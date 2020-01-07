Cascend Securities Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $350.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective increased by Cascend Securities from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cascend Securities currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group cut Apple to a sell rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank cut Apple to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $261.34.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $298.39. The company had a trading volume of 27,211,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,712,604. The company has a market capitalization of $1,325.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Apple has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $300.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.81.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $135,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 339.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

