Cascend Securities Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $350.00

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective increased by Cascend Securities from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cascend Securities currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group cut Apple to a sell rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank cut Apple to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $261.34.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $298.39. The company had a trading volume of 27,211,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,712,604. The company has a market capitalization of $1,325.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Apple has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $300.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.81.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $135,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 339.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit