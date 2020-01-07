Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Catchmark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catchmark Timber Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Catchmark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.75.

CTT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 205,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,588. The firm has a market cap of $535.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 48.74% and a negative net margin of 119.09%. Research analysts predict that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the second quarter worth $64,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the second quarter worth $110,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 22.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 198.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

