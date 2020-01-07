CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.41.

Shares of NYSE:CBL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $180.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.61.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $187.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.77 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 19.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBL & Associates Properties news, Director Michael L. Ashner acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBL. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,946,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,247,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 996,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 632,315 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,222,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 548,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 420.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 437,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 353,238 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

