CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CCUR stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 35.04 and a current ratio of 35.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. CCUR has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter. CCUR had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 80.89%.

CCUR Holdings, Inc, formerly Concurrent Computer Corporation, is in the process of evaluating opportunities intended to maximize the value of its remaining assets. This will include the evaluation of opportunities to invest in or acquire one or more operating businesses.

