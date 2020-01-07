Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €6.10 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.09) price objective on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Bank of America set a €6.40 ($7.44) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceconomy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.70 ($6.63).

Shares of Ceconomy stock opened at €5.10 ($5.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 million and a PE ratio of 15.04. Ceconomy has a 52-week low of €3.27 ($3.80) and a 52-week high of €5.75 ($6.69). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.78.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

