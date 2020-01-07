Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Central Pacific Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Compass Point set a $29.00 price target on Central Pacific Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $55.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.77%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director John C. Dean sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $200,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,770.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Dean sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $192,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,730 shares of company stock valued at $640,866. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 670,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,085,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after buying an additional 20,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 510,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after buying an additional 17,230 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $14,384,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.