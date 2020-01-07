Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.80

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.80 and traded as high as $8.23. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 73,738 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $692.93 million, a PE ratio of -57.29 and a beta of 1.97.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum Co will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 22,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $177,459.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 15,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $127,439.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,937 shares of company stock valued at $493,649. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,622 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1,471.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 11.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.