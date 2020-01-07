Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $88.19

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.19 and traded as high as $91.85. Century Bancorp shares last traded at $91.49, with a volume of 1,444 shares trading hands.

CNBKA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $506.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day moving average is $86.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 12.37%.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.89 per share, with a total value of $51,960.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 725,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,033,568.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.31 per share, with a total value of $70,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 725,441 shares in the company, valued at $64,063,694.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,801 shares of company stock valued at $681,175. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNBKA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 17.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,232,000 after buying an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Century Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $475,000. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.