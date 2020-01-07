Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRNT. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 684,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,976. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $177.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $72.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 62.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 17.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

