CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $109.56

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.56 and traded as high as $110.00. CGI shares last traded at $110.00, with a volume of 272,491 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$110.00 target price on shares of CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$109.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$109.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion and a PE ratio of 24.12.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

