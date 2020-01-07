Chainlink Market Capitalization Tops $752.89 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, Chainlink has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. One Chainlink token can now be bought for $2.15 or 0.00025750 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Kyber Network and IDEX. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $752.89 million and approximately $145.65 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00181265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.73 or 0.01373394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00120171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Radar Relay, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Mercatox, COSS, Huobi, Kyber Network, IDEX and Coinbase. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

