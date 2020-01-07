Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised Charter Communications to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $528.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $456.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $497.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $475.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.20 billion, a PE ratio of 95.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $279.33 and a 1 year high of $498.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total transaction of $569,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total value of $573,563.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,434 shares of company stock worth $1,603,797. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Charter Communications by 7.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 16.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Charter Communications by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 31.2% in the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

