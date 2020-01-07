Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE CMCM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.75. 7,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,037. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. Cheetah Mobile has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $527.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.78.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheetah Mobile will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Cheetah Mobile by 18.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cheetah Mobile by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheetah Mobile during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cheetah Mobile during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 629.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 137,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 118,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

