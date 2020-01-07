Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
NYSE CMCM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.75. 7,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,037. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. Cheetah Mobile has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $527.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.78.
Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheetah Mobile will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cheetah Mobile
Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.
