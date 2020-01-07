China Ceramics (NASDAQ:CCCL) Shares Down 6.8%

China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) dropped 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.69, approximately 544,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 510,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80.

China Ceramics Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

