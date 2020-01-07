CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Railway Construction Corporation Limited is engaged in engineering construction while providing project contracting, survey, design and consultation, industrial manufacturing, exploitation of real estate, capital operation and logistics. The Company is also engaged in scientific research, planning, survey, design, constructing, superintending, operating and equipment manufacturing. CRCC designs and constructs plateau railway, high-speed railway, expressway, bridges, tunnels and urban track transportation projects. Its businesses are divided into four major segments, namely: construction operations; survey, design and consultancy operations; manufacturing operations; and other businesses, including real estate development and logistics services that relate to its main businesses. “

Get CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of CCCGY stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $16.60. 968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR Company Profile

China Communications Construction Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure construction, infrastructure design, dredging, and other businesses. The company is involved in the construction of ports, roads and bridges, railways, municipal and environmental projects, etc.; and provision of infrastructure design services, including consulting and planning, feasibility study, survey and design, engineering consultancy, engineering measurement and technical research, project management, project supervision, general project contracting, compilation of industry standards and codes, etc.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (CCCGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.