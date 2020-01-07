China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.59

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $1.90. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 8,468 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,748 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile (NASDAQ:CJJD)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

