Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, WBB Securities raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cidara Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.11.

NASDAQ CDTX traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,655. The firm has a market cap of $119.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned approximately 1.40% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

