Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XEC. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of XEC opened at $54.50 on Friday. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $77.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $582.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 14,575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

