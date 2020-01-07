Citigroup Begins Coverage on Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.38.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $86.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.78.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,652 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,246.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 185.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,184.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

