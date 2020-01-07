Citigroup Begins Coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.83.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.69. 308,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $155.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.23.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.08 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $152,973.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,802,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 229,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 54,841 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 40,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

