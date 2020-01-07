Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) will announce $17.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.47 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $17.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $73.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.02 billion to $74.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $74.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.28 billion to $76.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $78.76. 10,472,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,482,607. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $54.76 and a 52 week high of $81.26. The company has a market cap of $174.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

