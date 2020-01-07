Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $800.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $845.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $744.17.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of MTD stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $797.16. 103,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,118. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $761.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $737.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $540.74 and a 52-week high of $873.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 105.34%. The company had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.12 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total value of $3,138,270.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $568,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,003.00. Insiders sold 32,799 shares of company stock worth $23,772,284 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,244,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 12,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.