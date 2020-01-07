City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CIO. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.17.

NYSE:CIO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 417,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,141. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $730.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the second quarter valued at about $2,547,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

