Civitas Hits Market Capitalization of $122,580.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, Civitas has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. Civitas has a total market cap of $122,580.00 and $123.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 61.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00696750 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000237 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001331 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000475 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,363,933 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

