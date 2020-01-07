Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $71.75

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $71.75 and traded as high as $77.98. Colliers International Group shares last traded at $77.86, with a volume of 14,049 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.13.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.79.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $736.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.23 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,367.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 30.5% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 31,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 332,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,954,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 200,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 82,578 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.