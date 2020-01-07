Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Vehicle Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.07. 207,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,097. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

