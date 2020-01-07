Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Communications Systems manufactures and markets connectors and wiring devices for voice, data and video communications under the Suttle brand name in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures a line of high performance fiber-optic connectors, interconnect devices and fiber cable assemblies for the telecommunications, computer and electronics markets. The company has several manufacturing plants in the United States and abroad. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Communications Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Communications Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Communications Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

JCS opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.90. Communications Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. Communications Systems had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Communications Systems will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Communications Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.27%.

In other news, VP Scott Fluegge sold 5,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $34,416.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,664 shares of company stock valued at $59,174 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 25.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 663,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 134,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Communications Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

