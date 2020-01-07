Cooper Financial Group Acquires 1,644 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 33.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

T traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 28,201,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,142,258. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52. The company has a market cap of $286.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

