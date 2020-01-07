Cooper Financial Group Buys 1,332 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,226,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.53. The stock had a trading volume of 22,203,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,609,111. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $157.20 and a 1-year high of $216.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4577 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.