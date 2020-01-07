Cooper Financial Group Buys 626 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,634,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,331 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,510 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,605,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,248 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.47.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $88.89. 7,242,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,916,573. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day moving average is $76.29. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

