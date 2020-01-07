Cooper Financial Group Decreases Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 0.5% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,515,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its holdings in Amgen by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.44.

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $238.04. 1,514,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,500. The stock has a market cap of $141.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.67. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

