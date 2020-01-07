Cooper Financial Group Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for 1.4% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 53.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,388,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,681,000 after acquiring an additional 484,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,653,000 after acquiring an additional 184,594 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 84.1% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 172,602 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 222,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 88,107 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 539,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,672,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of IEUR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,375. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $50.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.3958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.