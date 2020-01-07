Cooper Financial Group Purchases 1,036 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 99,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,615,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.01. 5,717,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,272,058. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.73 and a 1 year high of $140.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.27 and a 200 day moving average of $134.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

