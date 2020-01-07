Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 235.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after buying an additional 500,721 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 25.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 220,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 44,308 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 30.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 44.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.86. 553,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,882. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $81.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.