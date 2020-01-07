Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) CFO Christopher M. Miller Sells 3,436 Shares

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $90,091.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.83. The company had a trading volume of 272,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,271. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CORE shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 18.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 198.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the second quarter worth about $203,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.