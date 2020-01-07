CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) to report earnings per share of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.34. CoreSite Realty posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.78). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $119.00 price objective on CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 10,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,296,307.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,407.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $90,225.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,881 shares of company stock worth $1,631,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,516,000 after purchasing an additional 108,953 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,406,000 after purchasing an additional 292,526 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 216,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,377,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COR traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.01. The stock had a trading volume of 411,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,863. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $123.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.46 and a 200 day moving average of $115.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.44%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

