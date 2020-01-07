Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cousins Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.75.

Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.92. The stock had a trading volume of 37,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $31.48 and a 52-week high of $41.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average of $37.61.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $180.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $116,292,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 676.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,341,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,649 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6,428.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 983,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,588,000 after acquiring an additional 968,829 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,771.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,235,000 after acquiring an additional 761,387 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $20,431,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

