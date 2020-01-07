Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CVET. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Covetrus from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.78. 2,150,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,700. Covetrus has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.69 million. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,908,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,795,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,529,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at $728,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

