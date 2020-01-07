Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

SLP traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,450. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.40 million, a P/E ratio of 64.69 and a beta of -0.41.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,063,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,388,057.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 20.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 41,624 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth $798,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth $831,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 44.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 17,783 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

