Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.
SLP traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,450. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.40 million, a P/E ratio of 64.69 and a beta of -0.41.
In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,063,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,388,057.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 20.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 41,624 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth $798,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth $831,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 44.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 17,783 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
