Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Trading Up 1.7%

Crawford United Corporation (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) shares shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $19.83, 3,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 378% from the average session volume of 692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Several brokerages have commented on CRAWA. Zacks Investment Research raised Crawford United from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Crawford United from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.30.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Crawford United had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crawford United Corporation will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crawford United Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRAWA)

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

