Cream (CRM) Trading 38.9% Lower Over Last Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. Cream has a total market cap of $45,257.00 and $116.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cream has traded down 38.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00048718 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00036772 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00671845 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00204713 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00075448 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001657 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptohub, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

