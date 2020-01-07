Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 770 ($10.13) price target for the company. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 536 ($7.05) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.63) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital lowered shares of The Sage Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 666.82 ($8.77).

Shares of LON SGE traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 735.20 ($9.67). 1,729,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 740.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 731.29.

In other news, insider Steve Hare sold 15,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.80), for a total transaction of £115,996.50 ($152,586.82). Also, insider Jonathan Howell bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.80) per share, with a total value of £149,000 ($196,001.05). Insiders have sold a total of 49,138 shares of company stock valued at $35,440,057 over the last quarter.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

Read More: Support Level

