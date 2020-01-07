Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a c rating to a d- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. alerts:

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,246. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a negative return on equity of 47.33% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $504.32 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRESY. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,703,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 170,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 27,224 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.