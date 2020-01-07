Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will announce sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.67 billion and the highest is $2.75 billion. Crown posted sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $11.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $11.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

CCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crown from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $218,093.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $744,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at $11,332,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,485 shares of company stock worth $1,287,280. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Crown by 53.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 211.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.53. 1,228,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,125. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.48. Crown has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $78.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

