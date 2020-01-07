CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) will announce $10.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CryoPort’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.92 million. CryoPort reported sales of $5.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full-year sales of $35.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.70 million to $35.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $53.12 million, with estimates ranging from $47.50 million to $58.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CryoPort.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 64.63%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 135,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $1,998,532.80. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $73,300.00. Insiders have sold 150,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,533 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CryoPort in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,002,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CryoPort by 174.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650,514 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CryoPort by 530.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,220 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after acquiring an additional 998,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CryoPort by 331.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,538 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 747,970 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in CryoPort in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,830,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYRX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.14. 191,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,546. CryoPort has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a current ratio of 17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.04 million, a PE ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Earnings History and Estimates for CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX)

