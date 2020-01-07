CRYPTO20 Market Capitalization Hits $16.34 Million (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. CRYPTO20 has a total market cap of $16.34 million and $5,106.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00004871 BTC on major exchanges including $33.94, $18.94, $5.60 and $51.55. In the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.26 or 0.05783985 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026004 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00035225 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001149 BTC.

About CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 is a coin. It launched on October 16th, 2017. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,391,307 coins. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $24.43, $7.50, $5.60, $20.33, $18.94, $51.55, $50.98, $13.77, $33.94, $24.68 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

