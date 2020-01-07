Cube (AUTO) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. Cube has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $190,615.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cube token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC, OKEx and IDEX. During the last week, Cube has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00180638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.83 or 0.01362816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000600 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00025638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00120102 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cube

Cube’s launch date was November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CPDAX, IDEX, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

