CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cfra cut CubeSmart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.58.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.93. The company had a trading volume of 164,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,297. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.01 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 28.58%. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,366,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,672,000 after buying an additional 2,382,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,166,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,579,000 after purchasing an additional 316,440 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,092,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,417,000 after purchasing an additional 784,976 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,699,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

