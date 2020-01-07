Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

CYTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,808. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $660.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 378.70% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $61,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,962.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 342,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $3,311,256.96. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,430. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 139.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

