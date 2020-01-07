Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DAI. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €52.56 ($61.11).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of ETR:DAI traded up €0.39 ($0.45) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €49.20 ($57.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. Daimler has a 1 year low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 1 year high of €60.00 ($69.77). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.84.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.