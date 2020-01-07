Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DAI. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €52.56 ($61.11).

Shares of ETR:DAI traded up €0.39 ($0.45) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €49.20 ($57.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. Daimler has a 1 year low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 1 year high of €60.00 ($69.77). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.84.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit